The Irish boyband returns to the Philippines one more time before bidding goodbye

Published 1:00 PM, August 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Three years after their last concert at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, Irish boyband Boyzone returned to the Philippines as part of their 25th anniversary and farewell tour at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, August 26.

It was a time warp back to the '90s with Ronan Keating, Shane Lynch, Mikey Graham, and Keith Duffy entertained the audience with their classics.

Prior to the group's performance, X Factor UK sensation 4th Impact and Christian Bautista entertained the audience.

When it was the turn of the Irish group, the audience stood up as they opened with "Picture of You."

After a few songs, Ronan greeted the audience and thanked fans for the support in the last 25 years. The Philippines was the last stop in Asia for the group before they start the European leg of the tour. The boys are set to disband in 2019.

"It's been a hell of a ride. The loyalty and the love that we felt here in the Philippines for Boyzone for 25 years has been incredible," he said.

The group also performed songs such as "Love is a Hurricane," "When the Going Gets Tough," "Words," "Father and Son," " Baby I Can Hold You," "Words," "Love Me For a Reason," and "All That I Need."

At one point in the concert, things turned emotional and solemn as the boys paid tribute to band member Stephen Gately, who died in 2009.

Keith Duffy recalled that after Stephen's death, a butterfly appeared while they were rehearsing for their tour. The band was then singing "Baby Can I Hold You" when the butterfly appeared – to them, a sign that Stephen was still around watching them.

Keith Duffy shared they felt Stephen Gately made his presence felt at the concert. pic.twitter.com/i4p5ncIf5b — alexa villano (@alexavillano) August 27, 2018

Shane Lynch said that while they're set to release their final album, Thank You and Goodnight, it's not really the end for the group – the memories of the last 25 years, after all, live on.

Christian made a return onstage to sing "No Matter What" with the boys. The group was clearly impressed when Christian sang Stephen's part, earning claps from Ronan and roars of approval from the audience. (WATCH: Christian Bautista sings 'No Matter What' with Boyzone)

The boys ended the concert wth an encore of "A Different Beat" and "Life Is A Rollercoaster."

Everyone had a good time remembering – and sometimes, even reliving – the '90s. It was a real trip down memory lane for many. It was also bittersweet, with the concert being their last as a group. – Rappler.com