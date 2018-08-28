'Idol' breaks a YouTube record previously held by a Taylor Swift music video

Published 11:40 AM, August 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Korean idol group BTS has broken the record for the biggest music video debut in YouTube history, thanks to their latest release, "Idol."

Billboard reports the music video, which features numerous references to previous hit music videos, clocked over 45 million views in the first 24 hours since it was posted – surpassing the 43.2 million views that Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" got in the same time window.

"Idol" debuted on YouTube Friday morning, August 24, and as of Tuesday, August 28, it's gotten a whopping 87 million views.

BTS, of course, is no stranger to breaking YouTube records. The music video for "Fake Love" got over 35.9 million in the first 24 hours of its release – the biggest YouTube debut of a music video in 2018 until "Idol" came along.

It's been an amazing year for BTS and its legion of fans (lovingly referred to as "Army"). The boys performed live during the recent Billboard awards and took home the Top Social Artist award for the second year in a row.

They just finished two concerts in Seoul as part of their world tour. Beginning September 2018, they will be performing in different American cities and later, in Europe and Japan. Tickets for their American and European legs have already sold out. – Rappler.com