Published 7:42 PM, September 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Grammy award winning R and B group Boyz II Men is coming back to the Philippines this December.

Wilbros Live announced on Thursday, September 6, that the group will hold a back-to-back concert with the Divas – Kyla, KZ Tandingan, Yeng Constantino, and Angeline Quinto – on December 15 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The group is known for hits such as "End of the Road," “I’ll Make Love To You”, “On Bended Knee”, “Water Runs Dry”, “4 Seasons of Loneliness”, “Motownphilly”, “In The Still of the Nite (I’ll Remember)”, “It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday” and “One Sweet Day” with Mariah Carey.

Boyz II Men, composed of Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris, and Shawn Stockman, have been to the Philippines many times, the most recent at the 65th Miss Universe, which the country hosted.

BOYZ II MEN with DIVAS: Live in Concert is jointly promoted by Wilbros Live and Cornerstone Concerts. Tickets go on sale on September 15 through TicketNet.com.ph or call 911-5555 for more details. – Rappler.com