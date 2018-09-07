The music legend is holding a concert to celebrate his new album 'Egypt Station'

Published 7:10 PM, September 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino fans may never get to see Paul McCartney play live in Philippines (the former Beatles bassist once said he’d never return following their chaotic Manila visit in the 60s), but they can at least catch him in a live concert on YouTube.

The music icon is celebrating the release of his new album, Egypt Station, by performing live on his YouTube channel.

He will, of course, be playing songs from the new album, along with music from his solo catalogue, his post-Beatles band Wings, and of course, Beatles classics.

Paul has been hard at work hyping his new album. In June, he appeared in an unforgettable episode of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke, bringing the host around his hometown, Liverpool, and bringing viewers around the world to tears as he surprised pub-goers with a mini-concert that ended with the ultimate Beatles anthem, “Hey Jude.”

Paul’s concert will be live streamed from New York on September 8, 8:00 am (PH time). – Rappler.com