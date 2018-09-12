Which song is your favorite?

Published 5:15 PM, September 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Philpop, the country’s top songwriting competition, announced on Wednesday, September 12, the roster of singers and musical groups who will be interpreting the Top 30 semifinal songs.

Listen to the songs on the Philpop website here.

They are as follows:

Davey Langit and the band for Kenneth John Pores' "AEIOU"

Feel Day and Hans Dimayuga for Jeriko Buenafe's "Ako, Ako"

Wincet Jacot and Medyo Maldito for Eamarie Gilayo and Jovit Leonerio's "Away Wa'y Buwagay"

Michael Llave for his own song "Bumbero"

Ferdinand Aragon for his own composition "Di Ko Man"

RJ dela Fuente for Mark Jay Felipe's "Ikaw Ang Aking Pag-ibig"

Jex de Castro for Carlo Angelo David's "Isang Gabing Pag-ibig"

Acapellago for Philip Arvin Jarilla's "Kariton"

Ataska and Nash for Sarah Bulahan's "Kelan Kaya"

Carlyn Ocampo and Joshua Feliciano for Karlo Zabala's "kilabI"

Leanne and Naara for Jeremy Sarmiento's "Korde Kodigo"

Cacai Bautista for Elmar Bolaño and Donel Transporto's "Laon Ako"

Russ Cabico for his own entry "LDR (Layong Di Ramdam)",

Kyle Pulido for his own material "LGBT (Laging Ganito Ba Tayo?)"

Bayang Barrios and Niliyagan for Agatha Marallos and Melvin Joseph Morallos' "Lilipad"

BennyBunnyBand for Edgardo Miraflor Jr.'s "Loco De Amor!"

Carlo Angelo David for his own track "Makisabay"

Caleb Santos for Paul Hildawa's "Mahirap Magselos"

Nitro for Marvin Blue Corpus' "Malilimutan Din Kita"

Jeric Medina for Oliver Narag's "MMRA"

Chud Festejo for his own composition "Nanay Tatay"

Thyro Alfaro for Aikee Aplacador's "Oka"

Jem Cubil for Barry Villacarillo's "Perfectly Imperfect Human"

Julian Trono for Sean Gabriel Cedro and John Ray Reodique's "Pilipit"

Yumi Lacsamana for Aikee Aplacador's "Promise Sorry Note"

The Juans for Agatha Morallos and Melvin Morallos' "Pwede"

Katrina Velarde for Michael Rodriguez and Jeanne Columbine Rodriguez's "Tama Na"

Therese Villarante for Therese Marie Villarante and Henrick James Pestaño's "Unang Adlaw nga Wala Ka"

Ignacio Dennis Roxas for his own song "Utang"

Eunice Jorge of Gracenote for Donnalyn Onilongo's "Yun Tayo (Formerly Taken)”

In a press release, Philpop said Viva Records supervised the recordings of the songs. All 30 songs will be uploaded on YouTube and Spotify by September 17.

Of the 30 songs, only 10 will advance to the final round. The top 10 will be announced on October 22 and will be determined through judges screening, online streaming, and a Smart telecom-sponsored people’s choice vote.

The Top 10 will be showcased during the competition finals at Capitol Commons on November 30. – Rappler.com