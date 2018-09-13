PH CARATS, are you ready?

Published 3:19 PM, September 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop group SEVENTEEN will be coming to Manila on September 29 as part of their “Ideal Cut” tour around Asia.

S.coups, Wonwoo, Mingyu, Vernon, Jeonghan, Joshua, Woozi, DK, Seungkwan, Jun, Hoshi, THE8, and Dino are flying into Manila for the one-night show just for the PH CARATS (their fan group’s name).

SEVENTEEN debuted in 2015 and have so far released two albums – Love & Letter and Teen, age. They’ve gotten numerous awards since – the Rookie Artist of the Year in the 2016 Golden Disk Awards, Best New Artist during the 2017 Seoul Music Awards, and Worldwide Performer from the 2017 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

The boys are also the recipient of the Bonsang awards from the 2017 and 2018 Seoul Music Awards.

The September 29 Manila concert happens at the Mall of Asia Arena. The show, powered by PLEDIS Entertainment, Show Note, Live Nation Korea, PLDT and Smart, and Pulp Live World, begins at 7:30 pm.

Tickets have been on sale since August 19.

Prices are as follows:

P12,500 (Standing A, B, Seated C, VIP Seated) *Includes Raffle to Soundcheck & Send Off Activity

P10,500 (Lower Box A); Php 8,500 (Lower Box B)

P6,500 (Lower Box C); Php 4,500 (Upper Box A)

P3,500 (Upper Box B);

P2,500 (General Ad);

P1,500 (Generic Ad)

Visit www.pulpliveworld.com for more information. – Rappler.com