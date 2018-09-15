IN PHOTOS: Dua Lipa's 2018 Manila show
MANILA, Philippines – Despite the bad weather, the show went on for Dua Lipa, who performed in concert on Friday, September 14, at the Mall of Asia arena.
Fans erupted in cheer in the packed venue as Dua entered the stage, opening with an energetic performance of “Blow Your Mind (Mwah)” from her self-titled 2017 album.
She then went on to perform more of her songs including “Lost in Your Light,” “Be the One,” “New Love,” and “Begging.”
She also performed her collaborations with other artists, such as her track with Calvin Harris “One Kiss,” and her Martin Garrix collab “Scared to Be Lonely.”
Of course, the night wouldn’t have been complete without Dua performing her two most recognizable tracks “IDGAF” and “New Rules,” which she saved for the encore.
Dua said of the show was "incredible."
“Thank you for tonight. Just what we needed,” she wrote in the caption of photos from the show she posted on her Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
from legazpi made it to #DuaLipaMnl all for you @sevallamelissa hahahahad so much fun!!!! like literally mega fun!!!! best time of our lives, most especially to miles!! kahit mali lyrics ko, go lang!!! @dualipa you lit the stage with your awesome performance!!HOTness!!!! thanks for that great concert experience!!!!! to miles happy ka?? wag kana iyak ha??? hahaha ok lang yan!!! wahahahh love you miles since high school to forever hanggang mahanap mo si mr right!!haha
Many celebrities were among the audience, including Anne Curtis, Liza Soberano, Enrique Gil, Vice Ganda, Kim Chiu, Heart Evangelista, Tim Yap, and Lovi Poe.
– Rappler.com