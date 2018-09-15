The singer says the show was 'incredible'

Published 6:42 PM, September 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Despite the bad weather, the show went on for Dua Lipa, who performed in concert on Friday, September 14, at the Mall of Asia arena.

Fans erupted in cheer in the packed venue as Dua entered the stage, opening with an energetic performance of “Blow Your Mind (Mwah)” from her self-titled 2017 album.

She then went on to perform more of her songs including “Lost in Your Light,” “Be the One,” “New Love,” and “Begging.”

She also performed her collaborations with other artists, such as her track with Calvin Harris “One Kiss,” and her Martin Garrix collab “Scared to Be Lonely.”

Of course, the night wouldn’t have been complete without Dua performing her two most recognizable tracks “IDGAF” and “New Rules,” which she saved for the encore.

Dua said of the show was "incredible."

“Thank you for tonight. Just what we needed,” she wrote in the caption of photos from the show she posted on her Instagram.



Many celebrities were among the audience, including Anne Curtis, Liza Soberano, Enrique Gil, Vice Ganda, Kim Chiu, Heart Evangelista, Tim Yap, and Lovi Poe.

– Rappler.com