Their fifth studio album is set to be released in November

Published 12:12 PM, October 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - EXO-Ls, here's news to get your hearts pumping – EXO is finally making their much-awaited comeback this year, and you can expect all nine members to be a part of their next release.

On Thursday, October 4, SM Entertainment confirmed fans’ speculations that EXO will be releasing their fifth studio album, entitled Don’t Mess Up My Tempo. The album will be released on November 2, with pre-orders set to open on Thursday, October 4.

Also part of their announcement is Lay’s involvement in the album, with him recording for the Chinese version of this new release. Lay’s third solo album “NAMANANA” is also set to make its U.S. debut on October 19.

Don’t Mess Up My Tempo will be the world-famous K-pop group’s first domestic release since Universe, their winter special album in December 2017, and will also be their first promoted album since The War: The Power of Music, released on September 2017. - Rappler.com

