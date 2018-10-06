Here’s how the world’s next rising boy group made every fan swoon during their concert in Manila

Published 6:30 AM, October 07, 2018

The 13-member Korean Pop boy group Seventeen held the second to the last leg of their tour in Manila on Saturday, September 29, 2018 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Thousands of Carats, a name for Seventeen’s fans, roamed around the arena even as early as 8 am, as they waited for what would be one of the most memorable nights of their lives. As soon as the arena opened their gates, all sections were immediately filled with the fans’ high energy.

Seventeen’s music videos were played on the LED screen as the fans waited for the boys to appear. They sang along, fan-chanted to songs, and danced while shouting their love for the group.

When the arena lights finally went off, only fans' Carat Bongs (the official fan cheering lightstick for Seventeen) and the two huge LED screens on stage became the center of attention – excitement filled the entire stadium.

The opening VCR (a K-Pop fan culture term for pre-recorded videos shown during concerts) that included a timer that stopped at 17 – finally, showing all members were shown and the concert started.

While "Highlight" is one of the first songs Seventeen always has in their setlist for the Ideal Cut tour, it still made fans scream in shock and excitement when they sang it as their opening song. It was Seventeen's stage presence for "Highlight" that really killed it – their black stage outfits didn't hurt, either.

The boys hit it up with their second song "Thanks," a special song for their fans. Seventeen released this song with the special album, Director’s Cut in February 2018 to express their love for Carats all over the world.

Seungkwan, Seungcheol, Jeonghan, Dino, Minghao, and Wonwoo performed "Flower" – a darker but ultimately number.

The boys later changed to a white suites, which bedazzled Carats, boys and girls alike. They performed "NO F.U.N." with their sexy canes! The hip swerves during this song caused pandemonium inside the huge arena.

Their song "Chuck" from their first album "Love & Letter" followed after, which got a lot of Carats singing along. After "Chuck," the screen played another VCR and the boys had their first Ment (talking segment during concert).

The members introduced themselves one by one during their first ment and chatted a bit with their fans. Hoshi, however, forgot to do his signature introduction, but later on succeeded when he asked fans to cheer with him during the ending ment.

After their ment, the boys sang "Ran to You," which sounds like the opening song to an anime show.

It's their penchant for different musical styles that makes Seventeen so unique. From producing their own songs, and doing their own choreography, no one can battle this rising boy group.

They sang "Beautiful" next, during which Hoshi screamed "Mahal kita!" to Philippines fans before they sang the chorus.

"Change Up" came up next and another talking segment. The next few songs though, were special because it was time for the sub-units to shine.

The hiphop unit composed of S.Coups, Wonwoo, Mingyu, and Vernon, performed the team’s unreleased songs. They first hit it up with "Uh Haeng Il Chi" and then "Sukyeo" after, showcasing the group’s powerful rapping skills.

The vocal unit – composed of members Seungkwan, Joshua, DK, Woozi, and Jeonghan – belted to hit songs "Habit" and "Pinwheel" after. These ballads made PH Carats sing along, making the moment even more precious.

The performance unit, proved that saving the best for last makes the wait worth it as they grooved along to "Swimming Fool" and "Jam Jam." The performance unit is made up of Hoshi, Jun, The8, and Dino. Also, how cute was it when they did the slow-motion part during "Swimming Fool?"

Next came their Bongbongi VCR, which fully captured the charm of each member.

When they came out for their next song ‘Thinking About U,’ they were dressed in their Bongbongi outfits! Jeonghan stood out with his angel milk wings.

They performed "Hello" as their shining diamond headbands bounced along to the feel-good song. They also surprised the PH Carats when they sang the English version of their song "Rocket." "Pretty U" was the last song they performed in their adorable outfits.

After the 5th VCR, the boys changed to their shiny teal outfits that they often wear during the promotions of Don’t Wanna Cry. They performed "Shining Diamond," a song from their first mini album 17 CARAT.

It was a throwback for fans as they next sang "Adore U," their debut MV under the same mini-album 17 CARAT. Every single fan in the arena chanted "Akkinda" during this number – an overwhelming and heart filling experience for everyone.

Seventeen pulled back to the present when they performed "Oh My" after, their latest promotional song. The boys had another talking segment and performed "Clap" with their signature never-ending energy.

Their last VCR was an interview segment where they open up why they kept on performing for their fans. When the boys went back up on stage, they were already wearing the official Ideal Cut muscle tees.

They next sang "Campfire," and played another ment where they left their messages to PH Fans.

Fans then started changing "Gomawo, Seventeen (Thank you, Seventeen)" to which the boys immediately replied: "Gomawo, Carat-deul (Thank you, Carats)."

The boys then performed "Healing."

To close the concert, the boys performed "Very Nice" from their Love & Letter Repackaged Album.

As the boys began to exit the stage, the chorus to "Very Nice" started playing again – Seventeen then began running around the stage and goofing off.

The postlude of "Very Nice" played thrice – making fans think that the concert had come to an end, only to be surprised by another "Very Nice" performance from the group.

Ideal Cut is arguably Seventeen’s most energetic and sentimental concerts in the Philippines to date. Every is sure to agree that it was one of the most unforgettable nights of their fangirl and fanboy lives. — Rappler.com