Published 12:00 PM, October 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The votes are in, and the results are out! Guess which worldwide K-pop musical sensation just bagged their first ever award from the American Music Awards? BTS!

BTS was nominated for the Favorite Social Artist category, among other top pop stars such as Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Cardi B, and Shawn Mendes.

Thanks to the group’s powerful ARMY (the collective term for BTS fans), BTS emerged as the winner.

Before earning their first ever AMA Favorite Social Artist award, BTS had already scored another prestigious win this year as Top Social Artist at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in May.

The 2018 American Music Awards show was held on Tuesday, October 9 (Wednesday, October 10 in the Philippines) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles City.

BTS is also the first ever South Korean music group to perform a solo concert at a U.S. stadium last October 6 (October 7 in the Philippines) in Citi Field, New York.

The 7-man group is currently on their sold-out world tour, with their next performance scheduled on October 10 in London. – Rappler.com