Get to know the indie artists as they perform at Rappler HQ

Published 5:46 PM, October 16, 2018

Two indie artists are bringing a fresh new sound to Live Jam.

Mariamaria, whose real name is Teresa Melo, is pursuing her music career even as she works on her degree in Communication Arts. As an independent Filipino artist, she started posting covers on Twitter Music and SoundCloud in 2012, and She published her first original song, “Hello to the New,” on SoundCloud in 2017.

Mariamaria will be joined by Jigo Viriña, a neo-soul / synthpop artist and a music producer from Quezon City. He graduated with a degree in visual communication from the University of the Philippines, and started creating original compositions back in 2013, along with his band Perkywasted. In 2018, he launched his first single "Empathy" to jumpstart his solo career.

Jigo and Mariamaria, also came together to collaborate on the song, ”We used to,” which they launched earlier in 2018.

Listen to some new music and get to know these fresh new faces on Rappler Live Jam.

