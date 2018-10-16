From the stage to the big screen, ARMY, get ready to watch your favorite Korean boys in this documentary

Published 5:33 PM, October 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – You’ve head-bopped to their catchy tunes on your speakers, you’ve (most probably) watched them perform live on stage, and now, ARMY, here's your chance to get to know your 7 favorite Korean boys like never before.

Wildly-famous K-pop group BTS is making their cinematic debut on the silver screen, with the documentary Burn the Stage: The Movie, making nationwide theater rounds starting November.

One of the most successful bands today, BTS, takes their concert to SM Cinema!



Stay tuned for more updates pic.twitter.com/bXaRvgVKwo — SM Cinema (@SM_Cinema) October 16, 2018

The in-depth documentary follows the worldwide K-pop sensation around the world on their 2017 Live Trilogy Episode III: The Wings Tour, where they performed their second studio album, Wings, at 40 concerts for 19 cities across 12 countries, in front of more than 550,000 die-hard fans.



Of course, a documentary about BTS wouldn’t be complete without never-before-seen interviews with each of your biases – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Behind-the-scenes footage from BTS' touring life, as well as live performance footage, will also be included in the film.

Directed by Park Jun Foo and produced by Big Hit Entertainment, the film, which was actually built off a pre-existing video series on Youtube, will be released in participating theaters worldwide, including SM Cinemas beginning November 15, 2018.

Fans can buy tickets to the exclusive BTS story screening online starting Monday, October 22. -Rappler.com