Is this all you’ve wanted for Christmas?

Published 11:05 AM, October 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – “Don’t forget about us,” Mariah Carey fans have begged – and it’s true, the queen hasn’t forgotten.

Iconic songstress Mariah Carey announced on Twitter that her upcoming 15th studio album will be named Caution. It is set to be released on November 16, 2018 in the United States, according to her official Twitter account.

CAUTION Pre-order 10/18 @ 12am ET pic.twitter.com/cYV4ORMdxk — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 16, 2018

CAUTION NOVEMBER 16 pic.twitter.com/uZahorDGdZ — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 15, 2018

Mariah is set to stage a Manila concert in October. – Rappler.com