Published 10:33 PM, October 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philpop MusicFest Foundation on Thursday, October 18, announced the 10 finalists of this year's Philpop 2018 songwriting competition.

The following, in no particular order, were selected from an initial roster of 30 semifinalists:

"Ako Ako," composed by Jeriko Buenafe and interpreted by Feel Day feat. Hans Dimayuga "Di Ko Man," composed and interpreted by Ferdinand Aragon "Isang Gabing Pag-Ibig," composed by Carlo Angelo David and interpreted by Jex de Castro "Kariton," composed by Philip Arvin Jarilla and interpreted by Acapellago "Laon Ako," composed by Elmar Bolaño and Donel Trasporto Tigbauan and interpreted by Kakai Bautista "Loco De Amor!" composed by Ed Miraflor Jr and interpreted by BennyBunnyBand "Nanay Tatay," composed and interpreted by Chud Festejo "Pilipit," composed by Sean Gabriel Cedro and John Ray Reodique and interpreted by Julian Trono "Tama Na," composed by Michael Rodriguez and Jeanne Columbine Rodriguez and interpreted by Katrina Velarde "'Yun Tayo," composed by Donnalyn Onilongo and interpreted by Gracenote

The top 10 were judged based on the following criteria: 50% judge's choice, 25% online streaming, and 25% Smart's People Choice through SMS and Twitter's conversational ad, according to Philpop.

Philpop, which is on its fifth year, is considered among the country's top songwriting contests. For 2018, the foundation welcomed submissions in different Filipino languages – at least 10 entries that made it to the semi-finals came from songwriters in the Visayas and Mindanao.

Finals Night for the 2018 Philpop Festival happens on December 2 at Capitol Commons in Pasig City. The top 10 finalists and their interpreters will showcase their original songs.

The public may still vote for their favorite entry via the Philpop website. – Rappler.com