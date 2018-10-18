'Kiss and Make Up' is part of the super deluxe edition of Dua Lipa's self-titled album

Published 7:49 AM, October 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – If you're a BLINK, or a staunch believer in the "New Rules," sit down and calm down because the much-awaited collaboration between Albanian-English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa and Korean girl group BLACKPINK has dropped online.

"Kiss and Make Up," a collaboration between the two music sensations, was released on Dua Lipa's official YouTube channel.

The song is sure to make it into your playlists because of its beat alone. But it's the lyrics – about an attempt to salvage what seems to be a relationship going south ("Don't wanna lose you this way. Feel like we about to break up. Just wanna kiss and make up one last time.") – that truly kills.

Some of Jennie, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo's parts were sang in Korean.

"Kiss and Make Up" is part of the super deluxe edition of Dua Lipa's self-titled album.

What do you think of this collaboration? – Rappler.com