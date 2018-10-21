Nine-year-old Jazz Vidamo, daughter of two Filipinos, represents New Zealand in the World Championships of Performing Arts

MANILA, Philippines – Big things come in small packages, indeed. Nine-year-old Jazz Vidamo proves this, with her powerful voice being chosen to officially represent New Zealand in the World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) in July 2019 at Hollywood, California.

Born in Matamata, New Zealand from two Filipino parents, Vidamo grew up in a family of singers and musicians, which helped jumpstart her singing prowess at the early age of 2 and her entry into the performing world at age five.

She was a finalist in Opera Idol 2018, and has joined many other singing competitions, like the Hamilton Competitions Society and the Waipa Music Festival. – Rappler.com