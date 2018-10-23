Are you digging RM's solo release?

Published 9:38 AM, October 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – ARMY, better click fast, because RM's solo playlist is now up and free to download online.

mono, RM's second solo release, was launched through the release of a music video for the last track, "forever rain." You can download the playlist here, here, or here.

RM, leader of Korean group BTS, is part of the worldwide sensation's rap line and is the group's de facto spokesman.

mono has 7 tracks and has a style and mood decidedly different from the danceable BTS songs most people are familiar with. RM also collaborated with Korean indie rock band Nell for the 6th track, "everythinggoes."

RM himself produced the album, with all songs composed and rapped by himself. RM is also listed as the recording engineer, with Pdogg and Hiss noise listed as co-producers.

The Korean rapper is among BTS' main songwriters and producers. He has also produced music for other Korean artists. – Rappler.com