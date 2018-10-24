Listen to some of Mr C's most popular compositions through the years

HONG KONG – Who does not know Ryan Cayabyab? Mr C, as he's known, is perhaps one of the most popular and well-known songwriters in the Philippines. His songs have also been performed by international choirs. (WATCH: Men's choir performs Ryan Cayabyab's 'Da Coconut Nut' on plane)

On Tuesday, October 23, Cayabyab, together with 6 other people, have been announced as recipients of the Order of National Artists, an award honoring individuals for their contribution to the different performing and visual arts. All of them will be awarded on Wednesday, October 24.

As a tribute to Mr C, Rappler compiled some of the songs that he wrote and composed – songs that became popular through the years.

"Kay Ganda ng Ating Musika," performed by Hajji Alejandro

This song won grand prize in the first Metro Manila Popular Music Festival in 1978.

"Da Coconut Nut"

Popularized by Smokey Mountain, this song became one of the favorite pieces performed by many choirs in the Philippines and abroad.

"Kailan"

One of the first songs popularized by Smokey Mountain, this song was also performed by Juris of MYMP.

"Can This Be Love"

Another love song popularized by Smokey Mountain, "Can This Be Love" was also performed by Sarah Geronimo for the movie of the same title.

"Limang Dipang Tao"

One of Cayabyab's upbeat songs, this song was performed by various artists such as Lea Salonga and Barbie Almalbis of Barbie's Cradle.

"Kumukutikutitap"

"Kumukutikutitap" is one of Cayabyab's most popular songs performed during Christmas.

"Tuwing Umuulan At Kapiling Ka"

Both Regine Velasquez and the Eraserheads have their own renditions of this song first popularized by Basil Valdez. This is also one of the most popular songs for choirs in the Philippines.

"Paraiso"

Another hit by Smokey Mountain, "Paraiso" (Paradise) tells the story of what it is like to live in and make the most out of a polluted world.

