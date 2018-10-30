Which Rico J Puno song is your favorite?

Published 8:55 AM, October 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It's almost impossible to imagine a world without singer Rico J Puno, who passed away early Tuesday, October 30. The iconic Filipino singer was 65.

It was his raspy, husky, and always soothing voice that was the Rico J trademark. Many swooned and sang his iconic songs passed on from generation to generation.

To celebrate the singer's life, we've come up with a few of Rico J Puno's most memorable hits. Grab a cup of coffee or a beer or two and sit back and relax – we're pretty sure that's what the charming singer himself would have wanted you to do.

The beginnings of an icon. The singer was discovered by Vicor Records in 1975, according to a Tempo report. Clearly, the record company did not make a mistake – the year after, Rico J Puno won the Aliw Awards for most promising entertainer.

It was his take on "The Way We Were" that was particularly attention-grabbing – the singer recorded a Filiipinized version of the Barbra Streisand hit ("And if we had the chance to do it all again / Tell me, would we, could we / Alaala, nang tayo'y mag-sweetheart pa / Namamasyal pa sa Luneta / Nang walang pera," he sang).

He would go on to live a storied and fulfilling life and career. Here's just a few of the hits Rico J Puno is best known for:

For those who've lost hope, there's always "May Bukas Pa"

For the marupoks of the world, there's "Magkasuyo Buong Gabi" and the aptly-titled "Ang Tao’y Marupok."

Of course, the iconic and very danceable "Macho Gwapito" deserves a spot on any Rico J Puno list

"Sorry Na, Puwede Ba"

"Buhat"

"Kapalaran"

Back in 2015, Rico J Puno had to undergo open-heart surgery after he experienced chest pains and had difficulty breathing while on set. He recovered soon enough and in an interview in 2018, told media: "Only God can stop me from singing." – Rappler.com