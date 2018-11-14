'Rhythm + Flow' will be Netflix's first unscripted hip-hop music competition series

MANILA, Philippines – Missed watching the unscripted charm of live auditions and music talent searches on TV? Apparently, Netflix did, too.

For 2019, the streaming giant is bringing its first-ever hip-hop music competition series to screens with Rhythm + Flow, a music and TV tie-up starring 3 of today's hottest hip-hop artists, Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and T.I. as the show’s A-list panel of judges.

After a year in development, the 10-part hip-hop music talent competition is finally set to be released in 2019.

Each episode will run an hour long. The show was ultimately created to "bring together the biggest names in music to find fresh talent and help undiscovered hip-hop artists pursue their dreams", according to CBS News.

Also joining the show’s roster of renowned industry names is John Legend as executive producer under the Get Lifted Film Company. Other big-named musical artists set to be a part of Rhythm + Flow's judging panel have yet to be announced. —Rappler.com