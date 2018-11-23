LISTEN: Preview of Catriona Gray's single 'We're In This Together'
MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Philippines 2018 Catriona Gray released on Friday, November 23, a song she recorded for the advocacy she's supporting.
"We're In This Together" was written by Marcus Davis and produced by Young Focus International. Even prior to her pageant stint, Catriona has already been supporting Young Focus International, an organization dedicated to helping children and poor communities, most notably in Tondo.
Catriona took up a music course at Berklee College of Music before becoming a beauty queen,
The song can be streamed on Spotify and other digital platforms under Cornerstone Music.
Catriona is set to leave for the Miss Universe 2018 pageant happening on December 17 in Thailand. – Rappler.com