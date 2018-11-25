Check out the video for the song

Published 10:26 PM, November 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The music video for the song "We're In this Together" by Miss Universe Philippines 2018 Catriona Gray was released on Sunday, November 25.

The song was written by Marcus Davis and produced by Young Focus International.

Catriona has been a supporter of Young Focus International, an organization dedicated to helping children and poor communities in Tondo, before entering pageantry.

The song can be streamed over Spotify and other streaming sites.

Catriona is set to leave and represent the country at the Miss Universe pageant in Thailand scheduled on December 17. – Rappler.com