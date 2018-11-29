Thank u, yes!

Published 12:39 PM, November 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines — As a love letter to her fans, Billboard’s 2018 Woman of the Year Ariana Grande is releasing a behind-the-scenes, in-depth documentary series entitled Ariana Grande: Dangerous Woman Diaries.

The series will be up on Youtube beginning Thursday, November 29 (Friday, November 30 in the Philippines).

The 4-episode series directed by music video director Alfredo Flores and produced by Scooter Braun will feature exclusive sneak peeks behind Ariana's recent musical career milestones, specifically on the journey of her 2017 Dangerous Woman Tour and the making of her latest studio album, Sweetener.

Never-before-seen footage following the pop sensation will be revealed, such as her at the recording studio with Pharrell, shooting on set for her music videos for "God is a Woman" and "The Light is Coming," and her rehearsals before her MTV VMAs performance this year.

Other treats for Arianators include live performances of Ariana's hit songs, “Focus," “Into You," “Side to Side," "One Last Time," and "Dangerous Woman," as well as special footage from Ariana's One Love Manchester concert in May 2017, the benefit concert she held for the families of the Manchester Arena bombing victims.

Each episode of the series will be released for free on Ariana’s Youtube channel, with part one airing on Thursday, November 29 (Friday, November 30 in the Philippines), part two on Thursday, December 6 (Friday, December 7 in the Philippines), part three on Thursday, December 13 (Friday, December 14 in the Philippines), and the finale on Thursday, December 20 (Friday, December 21 in the Philippines).

Each episode runs for 30-40 minutes long. —Rappler.com