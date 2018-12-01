Everything is so fetch!

Published 12:47 PM, December 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines — When your favorite female pop artist and your teenhood's most iconic chick flicks join forces, what do you get? A music video of amazing, nostalgic, and girl power-fueled proportions.

Ariana Grande just released her highly-awaited, much-hyped music video for her hit song "thank u, next" and it is definitely a romcom-loving millennial's dream come true.

From all its visible pop culture references, the signature teen flick scenes, and even the surprise celeb cameos, here are all of the fun tributes to the cult classics we've spotted, in chronological order.

Did you catch them, too?

Mean Girls

Famous Youtuber Colleen Ballinger, more famously known as Miranda Sings, starts off the video with a gossip train about Ariana. This scene recreates the famous rumor montage by Regina George fanatics in the Mean Girls movie.

Does his hair still look sexy pushed back? Mean Girls leading man Aaron Samuels, played by the original Jonathan Bennett, definitely still thinks so. The school heartthrob (who also doesn't look like he aged either) makes a cameo during the Regina George gossip montage.

Who said inanimate objects couldn't make a cameo, too? The legendary Mean Girls Burn Book makes an appearance, the nasty grail of the Mean Girls' secrets and innermost thoughts. In the scene, Ariana as Regina George writes down a page dedicated to three of the exes she mentions in the song – save for Mac Miller.

The Mean Girls have made their comeback, and it was probably a Wednesday.

We see the it-girl possé sashaying down the school hallways in all-pink outfits — there's Ariana Grande as queen bee Regina George, her minions Gretchen Wieners, Karen Smith, beau Aaron Samuels, and of course, Cady Heron, who uncannily looks just like Lindsay Lohan. She is played by Elizabeth Gillies, who was Ariana's co-star in Nickelodeon's Victorious.





We see you, Troye Sivan! We're sorry you got pushed against a locker, though. Guess you can't sit with them just yet.

It's not Mean Girls without the Santa's Little Helpers scene. Admit it — we all tried to learn the slightly PG-13 Mean Girls version of the Jingle Bell Rock dance back in the day.

Can you guess who the cool mom is? Kris Jenner is not a regular mom, she's a cool mom.

Bring It On

Any fans of one of the best cheerleading flicks of all time? Paying tribute to the original Bring It On is Ariana as Torrance Shipman. Here she is during the film's famous teeth-brushing scene with love interest, Cliff Pantone, played by another Victorious co-star, Matt Bennett.

And of course, the Toros are are back, with Ariana working those pom-poms as team captain. Rival team East Compton Clovers also makes a comeback, taking us back to the classic cheerleding stand-off scene from the movie.

13 Going on 30

Adorable 30-year-old Jenna Rink from Jennifer Garner's legendary feel-good teen flick 13 Going on 30 also makes a debut, although during one of the movie's more heartbreaking scenes.

Ariana is seen outside of childhood sweetheart Matty’s house, shedding a tear or two as she returns the iconic, magical dollhouse. Little does she know that its leftover magic dust would teleport her to the next chick flick universe.

Legally Blonde

American heroine Ariana/Elle Woods makes her signature grand, hot pink entrance into law school with her famous chihuahua Bruiser in tow, of course.

The hilarious nail salon manicurist Paulette is back, played by none other than Jennifer Coolidge, dishing some hot goss with her regular costumer and new-found friend.

What's a rightful homage to Legally Blonde without the classic Bend and Snap scene? Ariana, Paulette, and the whole nail salon are seen bending and snapping to the catchy chorus.

Which scene was your favorite? —Rappler.com