Chud Festejo is grand champion for the song 'Nanay, Tatay'

Published 9:42 PM, December 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A songwriter from Davao emerged as the grand champion of Philipop 2018 on Sunday, December 2 at Capitol Commons, Pasig.

Chud Festejo won for his song "Nanay, Tatay." Festejo walked away with the grand prize of P1 million. The song's music video, directed by Ryan Evangelista, also won as Maynilad Best Music Video.

First place went to Ferdinand Aragon, with his love song "Di Ko Man." Aragon also interepreted the song.

Jeriko Buenafe was in second place for his song "Ako Ako."

The Smart People’s Choice Award went to songwriter Donna Onilongo for "Yun Tayo." The song was interpreted by Gracenote.

This year's competition saw entries from all over the country.

Judges for the competition were led by National Artist for Music and PhilPop Music Festival 2018 Chairman Ryan Cayabyab, Vice President for Viva South Verb Del Rosario, artist and veteran composer Trina Belamide, Chairperson of the Film Development Council of the Philippines Liza Diño-Seguerra, Maynilad COO Randy Estrellado, PhilPop Board Member Noel Cabangon, and Ben & Ben vocalist Paolo Guico. – Rappler.com