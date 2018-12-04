Drake, meanwhile, is the most streamed globally

Published 8:20 PM, December 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Music streaming giant Spotify on Tuesday, December 4, said American indie pop group LANY was the most streamed artist in the Philippines in 2018.

Filipina singer Moira dela Torre was the most streamed female artist, while Ed Sheeran was the most streamed male artist. Trailing LANY as most streamed group in the Philippines was K-pop sensation BTS.

Globally, it was Drake who was streamed the most with over 8.2 billion streams in 2018 alone.

Here's Spotify's full list of most streamed artists, albums, and tracks for 2018:

PHILIPPINES

Most Streamed Artists

LANY Moira dela Torre Ed Sheeran BTS Maroon 5

Most Streamed Male Artists

Ed Sheeran Khalid Lauv Post Malone Drake

Most Streamed Female Artists

Moira dela Torre Dua Lipa Ariana Grande Taylor Swift Camila Cabello

Most Streamed Local Artists

Moira dela Torre December Avenue Ben&Ben Parokya Ni Edgar IV of Spades

Most Streamed Groups

LANY BTS Maroon 5 December Avenue Ben&Ben

Most Streamed Tracks

"Mundo" - IV of Spades "Kathang Isip" - Ben&Ben "IDGAF" - Dua Lipa "Tagpuan" - Moira dela Torre "The Middle" - Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey

Most Streamed Albums

Malaya - Moira dela Torre Dua Lipa - Dua Lipa ÷ - Ed Sheeran LANY - LANY I Met You When I Was 18 (The Playlist) - Lauv

Most Streamed Playlists

Top Hits Philippines Today's Top Hits #Hugot OPM Favorites It's a Hit!

GLOBAL

Most Streamed Artists

Drake Post Malone XXXTENTACION J Balvin Ed Sheeran (Ed Sheeran was the top streamed artist in 2017)

Most Streamed Female Artists

Ariana Grande Dua Lipa Cardi B Taylor Swift Camila Cabello

Most Streamed Tracks

"God's Plan" - Drake "SAD!" - XXXTENTACION "rockstar" (feat. 21 Savage) - Post Malone "Psycho" (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) - Post Malone "In My Feelings" - Drake

Most Streamed Albums

Scorpion - Drake beerbongs & bentleys - Post Malone ? - XXXTENTACION Dua Lipa - Dua Lipa ÷ - Ed Sheeran (Ed Sheeran's ÷ was the top album in 2017)

Most Streamed Groups (must have 3 or more members)

Imagine Dragons BTS Maroon 5 Migos Coldplay (Coldplay was 2017's most streamed group)

Most Followed Playlists

Today's Top Hits RapCaviar ¡Viva Latino! Baila Reggaeton Songs to Sing in the Car

Genres That Grew the Most in 2018

EMO Rap Lo-fi Beats Deep Talent Show Ringtone Brega Funk

Did the top artists, albums, and playlists make no sense to you? Check out Spotify's Warped microsite beginning Thursday, December 6, to check your "personal favorites and top streamed tracks, and receive a playlist based on your tastes." – Rappler.com