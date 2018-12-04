Filipinos listened to LANY, Moira dela Torre, Ed Sheeran the most on Spotify in 2018
MANILA, Philippines – Music streaming giant Spotify on Tuesday, December 4, said American indie pop group LANY was the most streamed artist in the Philippines in 2018.
Filipina singer Moira dela Torre was the most streamed female artist, while Ed Sheeran was the most streamed male artist. Trailing LANY as most streamed group in the Philippines was K-pop sensation BTS.
Globally, it was Drake who was streamed the most with over 8.2 billion streams in 2018 alone.
Here's Spotify's full list of most streamed artists, albums, and tracks for 2018:
PHILIPPINES
Most Streamed Artists
- LANY
- Moira dela Torre
- Ed Sheeran
- BTS
- Maroon 5
Most Streamed Male Artists
- Ed Sheeran
- Khalid
- Lauv
- Post Malone
- Drake
Most Streamed Female Artists
- Moira dela Torre
- Dua Lipa
- Ariana Grande
- Taylor Swift
- Camila Cabello
Most Streamed Local Artists
- Moira dela Torre
- December Avenue
- Ben&Ben
- Parokya Ni Edgar
- IV of Spades
Most Streamed Groups
- LANY
- BTS
- Maroon 5
- December Avenue
- Ben&Ben
Most Streamed Tracks
- "Mundo" - IV of Spades
- "Kathang Isip" - Ben&Ben
- "IDGAF" - Dua Lipa
- "Tagpuan" - Moira dela Torre
- "The Middle" - Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey
Most Streamed Albums
- Malaya - Moira dela Torre
- Dua Lipa - Dua Lipa
- ÷ - Ed Sheeran
- LANY - LANY
- I Met You When I Was 18 (The Playlist) - Lauv
Most Streamed Playlists
- Top Hits Philippines
- Today's Top Hits
- #Hugot
- OPM Favorites
- It's a Hit!
GLOBAL
Most Streamed Artists
- Drake
- Post Malone
- XXXTENTACION
- J Balvin
- Ed Sheeran (Ed Sheeran was the top streamed artist in 2017)
Most Streamed Female Artists
- Ariana Grande
- Dua Lipa
- Cardi B
- Taylor Swift
- Camila Cabello
Most Streamed Tracks
- "God's Plan" - Drake
- "SAD!" - XXXTENTACION
- "rockstar" (feat. 21 Savage) - Post Malone
- "Psycho" (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) - Post Malone
- "In My Feelings" - Drake
Most Streamed Albums
- Scorpion - Drake
- beerbongs & bentleys - Post Malone
- ? - XXXTENTACION
- Dua Lipa - Dua Lipa
- ÷ - Ed Sheeran (Ed Sheeran's ÷ was the top album in 2017)
Most Streamed Groups (must have 3 or more members)
- Imagine Dragons
- BTS
- Maroon 5
- Migos
- Coldplay (Coldplay was 2017's most streamed group)
Most Followed Playlists
- Today's Top Hits
- RapCaviar
- ¡Viva Latino!
- Baila Reggaeton
- Songs to Sing in the Car
Genres That Grew the Most in 2018
- EMO Rap
- Lo-fi Beats
- Deep Talent Show
- Ringtone
- Brega Funk
Did the top artists, albums, and playlists make no sense to you? Check out Spotify's Warped microsite beginning Thursday, December 6, to check your "personal favorites and top streamed tracks, and receive a playlist based on your tastes." – Rappler.com