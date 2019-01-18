The OPM legends get together for an epic throwback!

Published 11:24 AM, January 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Anyone who’s been on social media in the past few days will have seen the influx of throwback posts for the #HowHardDidAgingHitYouChallenge – and even local celebrities are joining in on the fun.

The Itchyworms took part in the challenge, posting a photo of the band in 1997 with Eraserheads frontman Ely Buendia, alongside a photo of the same group in 2019.

In the 2019 photo, the band does an almost exact recreation of the original, giving fans a good look at just how much the band has changed – or not – over the course of two decades.

The Itchyworms formed in 1996, with Chino joining the group in 1997. The band became known for songs like “Beer,” and “Akin Ka Nalang,” which have since become OPM rock classics. They occasionally performed with the Eraserheads, and will be performing with Ely in a concert at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Resorts World Manila on February 9. – Rappler.com