Finally!

Published 1:13 PM, January 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – IV of Spades' debut album is finally here!

The funk rock trio released the album, called CLAPCLAPCLAP!, in a surprise drop early Friday, January 18. All 15 tracks are available on Spotify, Apple Music, and iTunes Store.

Our debut album 'CLAPCLAPCLAP!' is out now.https://t.co/in8Bxjljrl pic.twitter.com/vSDYxQitJP — IV OF SPADES (@IVOFSPADES) January 17, 2019

The album includes brand new music, as well as their previously-released singles "In My Prison," "Bata, Dahan-Dahan!," and "Take That Man." Their earlier songs, such as fan favorite "Mundo," are not part of the album.

IV of Spades became a trio in May 2018, after their original frontman Unique Salonga left to pursue a solo career. The band is now made up of Blaster Silonga, Badjao de Castro, and Zild Benitez.

In October 2018, they opened for Panic! at the Disco's Manila show, and later that year in November, performed at the Clockenflap Festival in Hong Kong alongside acts like Interpol and Khalid.

The band is set to play at the Malasimbo Festival happening this March in Puerto Galera. – Rappler.com