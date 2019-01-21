The first music video off their new album 'CLAPCLAPCLAP!' is out

Published 8:33 AM, January 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – IV of Spades definitely isn't taking a rest.

Two days after the band's surprise January 18 release of their first studio album, CLAPCLAPCLAP!, the trio released a music video for one of their album's songs, entitled "Bawat Kaluluwa."

The video features a teenage boy experiencing visions, plus band members Zild Benitez (vocalist and bassist), Blaster Silonga (lead guitarist), and Badjao de Castro (drummer) rocking out, as usual.

What do you think of the song and its music video? – Rappler.com