Is the music video your vibe too?

Published 9:14 AM, January 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Just as temperatures in many parts of the Philippines start dropping, leave it to "it" reel- and real-life couple Nadine Lustre and James Reid to drop a single that's bound to heat things up.

The two stars dropped over the weekend the music video for "Summer" – and it's definitely a visual treat.

No less than Nadine herself directed the music video, alongside Chino Villagracia. James served as executive producer.

The video itself feels like a beautifully curated Instagram feed come to life – and we mean that in the best way possible. The song is pretty catchy too. Nadine's "I want a summer with you, boy let's get in trouble" is still stuck in our heads.

What do you think of the music video? – Rappler.com