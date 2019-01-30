LIST: February 2019 concerts in the Philippines
MANILA, Philippines – It's almost the time of the year for Valentine's concerts left and right.
If you're looking to treat your special someone to something other than dinner, here's some of the concerts you might want to consider.
Martin Nievera and Lani Misalucha - Timeless Classics
February 14, Philippine International Convention Center
Jamie Rivera and the Company - Jamie in Perfect Company
February 14, Music Museum
Josh Groban's Bridges Tour with special guest Lea Salonga
February 22, Mall of Asia Arena
View this post on Instagram
You deserve nothing but world-class, so this 2019, we proudly present multi-platinum recording artist @JoshGroban and Broadway royalty @MsLeaSalonga for #BridgesTour Live! February 22 at the Mall of Asia Arena. The unmistakable voice behind global hit "You Raise Me Up" brings his internationally acclaimed one-night-only show to the Philippines, backed by his magnificent five-man band, the ABS-CBN Philharmonic Orchestra, and the Ateneo Choir. The Manila show is extra special as Josh will perform songs off his new record, his greatest hits All I Ask, Broken Vow, She’s Out Of My Life, Bridge Over Troubled Water, To Where You Are, Awake, You Are Loved (Don’t Give Up), Believe, and captivating duets with our very own Lea Salonga. Catch this post-Valentine concert treat! For tickets, visit www.smtickets.com & all SM Tickets outlets or call +63 9171495959. #JoshGrobanMNL live with special guest Lea Salonga is produced by Ovation Productions. | 40 Years Promoting the Biggest Names in Live Entertainment #OVATION40
Ice Seguerra and Juris - All Heart, a Post-Valentine Love Hit Songs Concert
February 22, Sta. Rosa Sports Complex, Laguna
Ice Seguerra and Nyoy Volante - Acoustic Love Journey
February, 9, Palacio de Maynila
The Aces - Jona, Lani Misalucha, and Darren Espanto
February 2, Waterfront Cebu and Casino
March 2, SMX Center, Davao
Douglas Nierras Power Dance - The Filipino Heart and Soul in Love
February 16 and 17, Meralco Theater
Noel Cabangon - Himig ng Aking Pag-Ibig
February 13, Music Museum
Sergio Mendes, A Valentine's Concert
February 14 and 15, The Tent
Matteo X Carlo the Repeat
February 2, Music Museum
Kuh Ledesma with Basil Valdez - My Unforgettable Valentine
February 14, Dusit Thani Hotel
Joanna Ampil, Reuben Laurente, and Armand Ferrer - Silver Lining the Concert
February 14, BGC Arts Center
Hitmakers and Ai
February 15, Newport Performing Arts Theater, Resorts World Manila
Dirty Old Musical
February 22 to March 23, Music Museum
– Rappler.com