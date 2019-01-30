Looking for a concert to watch this February?

MANILA, Philippines – It's almost the time of the year for Valentine's concerts left and right.

If you're looking to treat your special someone to something other than dinner, here's some of the concerts you might want to consider.

Martin Nievera and Lani Misalucha - Timeless Classics

February 14, Philippine International Convention Center

Jamie Rivera and the Company - Jamie in Perfect Company

February 14, Music Museum

Josh Groban's Bridges Tour with special guest Lea Salonga

February 22, Mall of Asia Arena

Ice Seguerra and Juris - All Heart, a Post-Valentine Love Hit Songs Concert

February 22, Sta. Rosa Sports Complex, Laguna

Ice Seguerra and Nyoy Volante - Acoustic Love Journey

February, 9, Palacio de Maynila

The Aces - Jona, Lani Misalucha, and Darren Espanto

February 2, Waterfront Cebu and Casino

March 2, SMX Center, Davao

Douglas Nierras Power Dance - The Filipino Heart and Soul in Love

February 16 and 17, Meralco Theater

Noel Cabangon - Himig ng Aking Pag-Ibig

February 13, Music Museum

Sergio Mendes, A Valentine's Concert

February 14 and 15, The Tent

Matteo X Carlo the Repeat

February 2, Music Museum

Kuh Ledesma with Basil Valdez - My Unforgettable Valentine

February 14, Dusit Thani Hotel

Joanna Ampil, Reuben Laurente, and Armand Ferrer - Silver Lining the Concert

February 14, BGC Arts Center

Hitmakers and Ai

February 15, Newport Performing Arts Theater, Resorts World Manila

Dirty Old Musical

February 22 to March 23, Music Museum

