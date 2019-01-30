The singer's hits include duets with Patty Austin and Linda Ronstadt

Published 9:51 AM, January 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Tributes poured in following the death of James Ingram at 66 on Tuesday, January 29.

The Ohio native launched his music career with the band Revelation Funk and later played keyboard for soul pioneer Ray Charles.

A Grammy award winner, the singer is known for some of the greatest songs of the '80s and '90s, including his duets with Patty Austin and Linda Ronstadt. He has also co-written songs with Quincy Jones and collaborated with singers Donna Summer, Viktor Lazlo, and Natalie Cole.

Here's a look back at some of the singer's biggest hits through the years.

"Just Once"

"How Do You Keep the Music Playing" with Patti Austin, featured in the movie Best Friends

"Somewhere Out There" with Linda Ronstadt from the movie An American Tail

"Baby Come To Me" with Patti Austin

"One Hundred Ways"

"I Don't Have the Heart"

"Whatever We Imagine"

–with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com