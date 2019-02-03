Catch them on Live Jam!

Published 5:48 PM, February 03, 2019

The boys of BTC Sounds are dropping by Rappler HQ!

BTC Sounds was formed by a high school barkada. Since their younger years, they've been playing their songs – from those about love and friendship to the bittersweet journey that is growing up.

They were the champions of the San Miguel Oktoberfest University Band Contest back in 2015 and will be playing during UP Fair Elements 2019 this February.

Catch up with them when they drop by Rappler HQ on Monday, February 4. Bookmark this page or catch them live on Rappler's Facebook page. – Rappler.com