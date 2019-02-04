All your favorite bands will be under one roof!

Published 7:08 PM, February 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Linya-Linya, the homegrown shirt brand that’s best known for its pun-filled witticisms that touch on both millennial, tito/tita, and millennial tito/tita topics, will be playing host to a music festival that’s poised to be one for the books.

Linya Linya Land, happening on Saturday, February 23, is headlined by among the country’s top artists – Up Dharma Down (UDD), The Itchyworms, Joey Ayala, Sandwich, Pedicab, Dicta License, Johnoy Danao, Autotelic, Ang Bandang Shirley, Cheats, Munimuni, Shirebound and Busking, Oh Flamingo, The Ransom Collective, Uprising, and JCBX.

The festival will also feature a mini bazaar and art installations. Drinks are available – except if you’re a minor, of course. The event, which begins at 2 pm, will take place at the Century City Mall in Makati.

Tickets are available at the following prices on the following dates:

P550 - Early Bird (Jan 18 - Feb 1)

P650 - Regular (Feb 2 - Feb 22)

P750 - Door Price (Feb 23)

Tickets can be found at Linya-Linya stores or via bit.ly/Linyalinyaland. – Rappler.com