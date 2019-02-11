Who's gonna win big this year?

February 11, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Music's biggest names gathered on Monday, February 11 (Sunday, February 10 in the US) for the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, USA.

The show, hosted by Alicia Keys, saw the likes of Lady Gaga Cardi B, Camila Cabello and Ricky Martin performing.

In the pre-gala ceremony in Los Angeles, during which most of the more than 80 prizes are handed out, folk rocker Carlile – this year's most nominated woman – won her first 3 Grammys in the Americana and American Roots categories.

Pop royalty Lagy Gaga meanwhile won an award in the visual media group for her heart-pounding hit "Shallow" of the blockbuster film A Star Is Born, and another for best pop solo performance for Joanne.

"I’m not gonna be able to wear any makeup tonight," Gaga tweeted. "I’m in tears with honor and gratitude."

Genre-bending experimental artist Beck scored the prize for Best Alternative Music Album.

The early wins by women offered a positive sign that change may be afoot at the Recording Academy, which has faced intense backlash over its apparent struggle to embrace diversity.

For the second consecutive year, black hip-hop artists are leading the pack – but observers are still wondering if nominations success can translate into big wins.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar – who won a Pulitzer Prize for his album DAMN. but has yet to snare a Grammy for Album of the Year – earned 8 nods while Canadian rapper Drake snagged 7.

Women artists scored nominations in all of the top categories, after being largely muted a year ago: Lady Gaga, Carlile, rapper Cardi B and pop futurist Janelle Monae are among the frontrunners.

This year, 5 of the eight Album of the Year nominations went to female artists: Cardi B, Carlile, Monae, R&B prodigy H.E.R. and country star Kacey Musgraves.

In the Best New Artist category, 6 of the 8 nominees are women.

A thrilled Carlile beamed as she accepted three consecutive trophies. "Americana music is the island of the misfit toys. I am such a misfit," Carlile said, speaking about the difficulties of coming out as a lesbian in her teen years and never attending school dances.

"To be embraced by this enduring and loving community has been the dance of a lifetime. Thank you for being my island," she said.

In a charming twist, US president Jimmy Carter won his third Grammy in the Spoken World Album category for the audio version of his best-selling book Faith: A Journey For All.

The late rocker Chris Cornell, meanwhile, won a posthumous Grammy Sunday for Best Rock Performance. His daughter Toni accepted the award.

Backstage drama

But industry drama was threatening the evening gals, with a number of superstars declining to take part in the glitzy concert portion at the Staples Center.

Pop mega-star Ariana Grande – who dropped her highly anticipated album Thank U, Next just before the Grammys – slammed producer Ken Ehrlich over her decision not to perform, suggesting he was "lying" about her readiness.

Grande won for best pop vocal album for Sweetener.

Drake, Lamar and Childish Gambino – the rap alter-ego of actor Donald Glover – have also all turned down performance offers, and it was not clear if they would even attend. Childish Gambino won the coveted prize for best music video for his politically provocative "This Is America."

Gaga, Carlile, Monae, Cardi B and Musgraves are all due to take the stage.

WINNERS

Album of the Year:

Record of the Year, recognizing overall performance on a song:

Song of the Year, recognizing songwriting:

Best New Artist:

Best Music Video:

Best Rap Album:

Best Pop Vocal Album: Ariana Grande, Sweetener

Best Alternative Music Album: Beck, Colors



Best World Music Album:

NOMINEES

Album of the Year

Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy

Brandi Carlile, By The Way, I Forgive You

Drake, Scorpion

H.E.R., H.E.R.

Post Malone, Beerbongs & Bentleys

Janelle Monae, Dirty Computer

Kacey Musgraves, Golden Hour

Various Artists, Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired By

Record of the Year, recognizing overall performance on a song

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It"

Brandi Carlile, "The Joke"

Childish Gambino, "This Is America"

Drake, "God's Plan"

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, "Shallow" (from A Star Is Born)

Kendrick Lamar & SZA, "All The Stars" (from Black Panther)

Post Malone featuring 21 Savage, "Rockstar"

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey, "The Middle"

Song of the Year, recognizing songwriting

Kendrick Lamar and SZA, with songwriters Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears and Anthony Tiffith, "All The Stars" (from Black Panther)

Ella Mai with songwriters Larrance Dopson, Joelle James and Dijon McFarlane, "Boo'd Up"

Drake with songwriters Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels and Noah Shebib, "God's Plan"

Shawn Mendes with songwriters Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris and Geoffrey Warburton, "In My Blood"

Brandi Carlile with songwriters Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, "The Joke"

Zedd and Grey, with songwriters Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson and Marcus Lomax, "The Middle"

Lady Gaga with songwriters Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, "Shallow"

Donald Glover (Childish Gambino) and Ludwig Goransson, "This Is America"

Best New Artist

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Best Music Video

The Carters, "APES**T"

Childish Gambino, "This Is America"

Joyner Lucas, "I'm Not Racist"

Janelle Monae, "Pynk"

Tierra Whack, "Mumbo Jumbo

Best Rap Album

Cardi B, Invasion Of Privacy

Mac Miller, Swimming

Nipsey Hussle, Victory Lap

Pusha T, Daytona

Travis Scott, Astroworld

Best Rock Album

Alice in Chains, Rainier Fog

Fall Out Boy, Mania

Ghost, Prequelle

Greta Van Fleet, From the Fires

Weezer, Pacific Daydream

Best Pop Vocal Album

Camila Cabello, Camila

Kelly Clarkson, Meaning of Life

Ariana Grande, Sweetener

Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes

P!nk, Beautiful Trauma

Taylor Swift, Reputation

Best Alternative Music Album

Arctic Monkeys,Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino

Beck, Colors

Bjork, Utopia

David Byrne, American Utopia

St. Vincent, Masseduction

Best World Music Album

Bombino, Deran

Fatoumata Diawara, Fenfo

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, Black Times

Soweto Gospel Choir, Freedom

Yiddish Glory, The Lost Songs of World War II

– with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com