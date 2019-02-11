...as you do, of course

Published 11:30 AM, February 11, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Singer and Grammy Award-winner Ariana Grande may have skipped the 2019 edition of the annual awards but that didn't stop working a Zac Posen gown she was supposed to wear to the occassion.

"When [Zac Posen] makes u a custom gown it doesn’t matter if you’re singing or not .... thank u," wrote the singer on Instagram.

The custom gown isn't just a fashion hit – it's also apparently a good vehicle for a very eager pup to "surf" across the floor.

Ariana won her first Grammys ever – a Best Pop Vocal album nod – for Sweetener. She skipped this year's awards night after she criticized producer Ken Ehrlich for "lying" about her decision not to perform during the awards night.

He had claimed Grande "felt it was too late for her to pull something together."

She's since released her 5th album Thank U, Next. Ariana's been on a roll the past few months professionally – she was named Billboard's 2018 Woman of the Year. – Rappler.com