Ralph Jay Triumfo proves that Pinoy talent knows no bounds

Published 1:11 PM, February 13, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" is that type of ubiquitous rock classic that's been covered countless times – from dingy karaoke halls, to big-stage concerts – but a cover from a Filipino musician gives listeners a version of the song they never knew they needed.

Fingerstyle guitarist Ralph Jay Triumfo, who lists his hometown as Calamba, Laguna, posted a Facebook video last Saturday, February 9. In the title he puts: "1% Guitar Skills 9% Chopsticks Skills 90% Editing Skills."

The video turns out to be a cover of "Bohemian Rhapsody," but instead of using a pick or his fingers, Ralph is using chopsticks. Ralph aptly titles his cover "Bohemian Chopsody."

The video, which mostly shows Ralph playing different parts of the song in 4 frames, is certainly an editing achievement, and according to Ralph, he spent 50 hours editing the video. In the video description, he says it's "the most difficult and most time consuming video I've ever made!"

Ralph has gained quite the following for his fingerstyle covers of popular songs, including Juan Karlos' "Buwan," Moonstar88's "Migraine," Itchyworms' "'Di Na Muli," and even Shanti Dope's "MAU."

He also does videos with an exhibitionist twist, such as playing "Flight of the Bumblebee" while jumping and editing it as a stop-motion video so that the whole song is played mid-air. – Rappler.com