Jeyrick Sigmaton is now part of the 4-man group FAB4z

Published 5:20 PM, February 19, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – It’s been almost 3 years since the internet first fell in love with Jeyrick Sigmaton, but “Carrot Man” isn’t done with the spotlight quite yet. Jeyrick’s latest gig? FAB4z, a 4-member boy band of which Jerick is a member.

According to their Facebook page, FAB4z is composed of members representing Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao, and NCR. Other members include Jeffer Kim, Patrick Villanueva, and Yuan Quiblat.

The band was recently awarded at the People’s Choice Philippines Awards, and is now gearing up for a concert in Hong Kong as part of its FAB4z Ppop Rising Tour.

FAB4z is Jeyrick’s latest venture into showbiz. He has also modelled for a clothing brand, and appeared on television several times.

He first rose to fame in 2016 when a passerby, Edwina Bandong, snapped photos of him on her way to Sagada. At the time, Jeyrick was hauling a basket of carrots from their farm in Bauko, Mountain Province.

Edwina posted the photos on Facebook, where they quickly went viral for Jeyrick’s good looks. – Rappler.com