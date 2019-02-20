Is the world ready for more music from Paris?

Published 1:07 PM, February 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – If Paris Hilton’s immortal song “Stars are Blind” was your mid-noughties anthem, you would be pleased to know that there may be more where that came from.

On February 18, Paris sent out a tweet teasing new music, one year after she released her last single.

“Back in the studio. New music coming soon…” the heiress posted on Twitter, along with an image of her all glammed up and singing into a vintage microphone.

Back in the studio. New music coming soon... pic.twitter.com/5H9ugbOzOe — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) February 19, 2019

Paris’ music career can be traced back to 2006, when she dropped her self-titled first album, which contained “Stars are Blind” and 10 other tracks.

She hasn’t released a new album since then, but has dropped several more singles throughout the years, with the latest one, “I Need You,” released in February 2018. – Rappler.com