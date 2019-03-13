Also on the lineup are December Avenue, and Davao's local bands

Published 6:30 PM, March 13, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Tom Taus – once beloved as Cedie and know as an international DJ – will be heading to Davao Oriental in April to be part of the Bonfire Music Festival, a two-day affair poised to be “the biggest concert in the province,” with an expected 7,000 attendees.

Tom will be spinning on the second day of the festival, along with other top DJs including Stefan Lan, Ron Poe, Jet Bodo, Cathy Frey, Cassie D, and Jack Ripper.

Headlining the festival is December Avenue, which will be performing on the first day along with homegrown Davao bands Nairud, Harmoniax, Broken Chords of May, OrientRocks, Muzza Band, and Mark & Sid.

An effort of the Davao Oriental provincial government, the City of Mati, and Orca Promotions, the Bonfire Music Festival aims to promote Davao Oriental as a traveler-friendly destination.

The two-day festival is happening on April 6 and 7, and will be held at the Provincial Sports Complex at Brgy. Dahican in Mati, Davao Oriental.

For tickets or for more information, check out the Bonfire Music Festival page on Facebook, email gcarmelotes.orca@gmail.com, or call 087 306-0573. – Rappler.com