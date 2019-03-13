Here's the full list of nominees!

Published 11:08 PM, March 13, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Local music channel MYX announced on Wednesday, March 13, nominees for their annual music awards.

Here's the full list:

Music Video of the Year

In My Prison – IV Of Spades (Director: Raymond Dacones)

Pinipigil – Yeng Constantino (Director: Paul Alexei Basinillo)

Shantidope – Shanti Dope Feat. Gloc-9 (Director: Jc Echanes)

St4y Up – Nadine Lustre (Director: Petersen Vargas)

Tagpuan – Moira Dela Torre (Director: John Prats)

Song of the Year

Buwan – Juan Karlos

Kathang Isip – Ben&Ben

Mundo – IV Of Spades

Nadarang – Shanti Dope

Tagpuan – Moira Dela Torre

Artist of the Year

Darren Espanto

IV of Spades

Moira Dela Torre

Nadine Lustre

Shanti Dope

Female Artist of the Year

Julie Anne San Jose

Moira Dela Torre

Morissette

Nadine Lustre

Yeng Constantino

Male Artist of the Year

Darren Espanto

Inigo Pascual

Sam Mangubat

Shanti Dope

Unique

Group of the Year

Ben&Ben

BoybandPH

December Avenue

IV of

Juan Karlos

Mellow Video of the Year

Ako Muna – Yeng Constantino (Director: Miguel Alomajan)

Oks Lang – John Roa (Director: Andrei Antonio)

Fix You And Me – Kyla (Director: John Prats)

Tagpuan – Moira Dela Torre (Director: John Prats)

Tayong Dalawa – Julie Anne San Jose (Director: Jc Echanes)

Rock Video of the Year

Cha-ching! – Unique (Director: Unique)

In My Prison – IV of Spades (Director: Raymond Dacones)

Kunwari – Sponge Cola (Director: Yael Yuzon)

Revalation – Chicosci (Director: Kevin Mayuga)

Sisikat Muli Ang Araw – Itchyworms (Director: Adrian Arcega)

Urban Video of the Year

Lame – Midnasty (Director: Francis James Kho)

Misfits – Kiana (Director: Luis Daniel Tabuena)

Nadarang – Shanti Dope (Director: Hush Magtoto)

Ngayong Gabi – Al James (Director: J. Estacio)

Norem – Gloc-9 Feat. J.kris, Abaddon And Shanti Dope (Director: Jc Echanes)

New Artist of the Year

Ac Bonifacio

I Belong To The Zoo

Jayda

Kyline Alcantara

Shanti Dope

Collaboration of the Year

Dambana – Silent Sanctuary Feat. Aia De Leon

Down For Me – Julie Anne San Jose Feat. Fern.

Kung Di Rin Lang Ikaw – December Avenue Feat. Moira Dela Torre

Shantidope – Shanti Dope Feat. Gloc-9

Take It To Forever – Jona, Jay R And Req

Remake of the Year

Be My Fairytale – Janella Salvador

Di Na Muli – Janine Tenoso

Dying Inside To Hold You – Darren Espanto

I Will Be Here – Alden Richards

Pagbigyang Muli – Erik Santos And Regine Velasquez-Alcasid

Media Soundtrack of the Year

Be My Fairytale – Janella Salvador

Di Na Muli – Janine Tenoso

Kahit Maputi Na Ang Buhok Ko – Moira Dela Torre

Maybe The Night – Ben&Ben

Prom – James Reid And Nadine Lustre

Music Video Guest Appearance of the Year

Barbie Imperial (Sa Mga Bituin Na Lang Ibubulong – Jm De Guzman)

Elisse Joson (Para Sa Tabi – BoybandPH)

Empoy (Pinipigil – Yeng Constantino)

Maris Racal (Lumang Tugtugin – Inigo Pascual)

Tony Labrusca (Sugarol – Maris Racal)

International Video of the Year

Delicate – Taylor Swift

Fake Love – Bts

Girls Like You – Maroon 5 Feat. Cardi B

Thank U, Next – Ariana Grande

Thru These Tears – Lany

MYX Celebrity VJ of the Year

Ac Bonifacio

Alex Gonzaga

Arci Munoz

Barbie Imperial

Cast of Spirits Reawaken

Donna Cariaga

Elmo Magalona And Janella Salvador

Jc Santos

Kakai Bautista

Maja Salvador

Nathalie Hart

Tony Labrusca

MYX Bandarito Performance of the Year

Bita and the Botflies

I Belong To The Zoo

Nathan and Mercury

Over October

St. Wolf

– Rappler.com