FULL LIST: MYX Music Awards 2019 nominees
MANILA, Philippines – Local music channel MYX announced on Wednesday, March 13, nominees for their annual music awards.
Here's the full list:
Music Video of the Year
- In My Prison – IV Of Spades (Director: Raymond Dacones)
- Pinipigil – Yeng Constantino (Director: Paul Alexei Basinillo)
- Shantidope – Shanti Dope Feat. Gloc-9 (Director: Jc Echanes)
- St4y Up – Nadine Lustre (Director: Petersen Vargas)
- Tagpuan – Moira Dela Torre (Director: John Prats)
Song of the Year
- Buwan – Juan Karlos
- Kathang Isip – Ben&Ben
- Mundo – IV Of Spades
- Nadarang – Shanti Dope
- Tagpuan – Moira Dela Torre
Artist of the Year
- Darren Espanto
- IV of Spades
- Moira Dela Torre
- Nadine Lustre
- Shanti Dope
Female Artist of the Year
- Julie Anne San Jose
- Moira Dela Torre
- Morissette
- Nadine Lustre
- Yeng Constantino
Male Artist of the Year
- Darren Espanto
- Inigo Pascual
- Sam Mangubat
- Shanti Dope
- Unique
Group of the Year
- Ben&Ben
- BoybandPH
- December Avenue
- IV of
- Juan Karlos
Mellow Video of the Year
- Ako Muna – Yeng Constantino (Director: Miguel Alomajan)
- Oks Lang – John Roa (Director: Andrei Antonio)
- Fix You And Me – Kyla (Director: John Prats)
- Tagpuan – Moira Dela Torre (Director: John Prats)
- Tayong Dalawa – Julie Anne San Jose (Director: Jc Echanes)
Rock Video of the Year
- Cha-ching! – Unique (Director: Unique)
- In My Prison – IV of Spades (Director: Raymond Dacones)
- Kunwari – Sponge Cola (Director: Yael Yuzon)
- Revalation – Chicosci (Director: Kevin Mayuga)
- Sisikat Muli Ang Araw – Itchyworms (Director: Adrian Arcega)
Urban Video of the Year
- Lame – Midnasty (Director: Francis James Kho)
- Misfits – Kiana (Director: Luis Daniel Tabuena)
- Nadarang – Shanti Dope (Director: Hush Magtoto)
- Ngayong Gabi – Al James (Director: J. Estacio)
- Norem – Gloc-9 Feat. J.kris, Abaddon And Shanti Dope (Director: Jc Echanes)
New Artist of the Year
- Ac Bonifacio
- I Belong To The Zoo
- Jayda
- Kyline Alcantara
- Shanti Dope
Collaboration of the Year
- Dambana – Silent Sanctuary Feat. Aia De Leon
- Down For Me – Julie Anne San Jose Feat. Fern.
- Kung Di Rin Lang Ikaw – December Avenue Feat. Moira Dela Torre
- Shantidope – Shanti Dope Feat. Gloc-9
- Take It To Forever – Jona, Jay R And Req
Remake of the Year
- Be My Fairytale – Janella Salvador
- Di Na Muli – Janine Tenoso
- Dying Inside To Hold You – Darren Espanto
- I Will Be Here – Alden Richards
- Pagbigyang Muli – Erik Santos And Regine Velasquez-Alcasid
Media Soundtrack of the Year
- Be My Fairytale – Janella Salvador
- Di Na Muli – Janine Tenoso
- Kahit Maputi Na Ang Buhok Ko – Moira Dela Torre
- Maybe The Night – Ben&Ben
- Prom – James Reid And Nadine Lustre
Music Video Guest Appearance of the Year
- Barbie Imperial (Sa Mga Bituin Na Lang Ibubulong – Jm De Guzman)
- Elisse Joson (Para Sa Tabi – BoybandPH)
- Empoy (Pinipigil – Yeng Constantino)
- Maris Racal (Lumang Tugtugin – Inigo Pascual)
- Tony Labrusca (Sugarol – Maris Racal)
International Video of the Year
- Delicate – Taylor Swift
- Fake Love – Bts
- Girls Like You – Maroon 5 Feat. Cardi B
- Thank U, Next – Ariana Grande
- Thru These Tears – Lany
MYX Celebrity VJ of the Year
- Ac Bonifacio
- Alex Gonzaga
- Arci Munoz
- Barbie Imperial
- Cast of Spirits Reawaken
- Donna Cariaga
- Elmo Magalona And Janella Salvador
- Jc Santos
- Kakai Bautista
- Maja Salvador
- Nathalie Hart
- Tony Labrusca
MYX Bandarito Performance of the Year
- Bita and the Botflies
- I Belong To The Zoo
- Nathan and Mercury
- Over October
- St. Wolf
