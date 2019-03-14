If you loved Mary J Blige’s cover of the song, this is how you can listen to it over and over again

Published 1:33 PM, March 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Umbrella Academy soundtrack is becoming as big of a hit as the series itself, thanks to its inclusion of everything from Radiohead, to Etta James, and of course to My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way, who wrote the comic book the show is based on.

In February, Netflix even released The Umbrella Academy soundtrack on Spotify – though many fans agree there was one song they wanted that wasn’t part of it: Faces’ “Stay With Me,” as covered by the flawless Mary J Blige, who plays the villain Cha Cha in the series.

The song plays in episode 8 of the show, in a scene featuring Cha Cha at her ruthless best.

With a Grammy-Award winning singer like Blige on the cast, it was only right that they had her cover a song for the show – but it remains a mystery why a full version of it isn’t yet available elsewhere.

The closest thing fans have for now is a video, shared by Netflix on March 12, of Blige recording the song in studio.

Watch the video above and listen to Blige’s soulful cover of the Faces classic. – Rappler.com