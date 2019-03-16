Alyana, Paula, Akira, and Ponch are launching their new album 'Self is Universe' on Saturday, March 16, at Pioneer Street, Mandaluyong

Published 12:01 PM, March 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The young garage-folk band of 4 Ourselves the Elves have proven to be a rising force in the OPM scene with the launch of their first full-length studio album Self is Universe in One Two Three Block in Mandaluyong City on Saturday night, March 16.

Self is Universe – which is also the title of the album's first single – comes after the band's first EP, Geography Lessons, in 2015.



In an interview with Young Star, the band described the album's theme as inner world-focused, also revolving around one's bigger inner universe and the cosmos surrounding it.

You can also catch Alyana Cabral (vocalist and guitarist), Paula Castillo (bassist), Akira Medina (guitarist), and Ponch Salvador (drummer) on Rappler Live Jam on April 5. – Rappler.com