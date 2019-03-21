The band is performing their much-awaited reunion tour for Filipino fans!

MANILA, Philippines – Westlife fans will be flying without wings soon enough – the boy band will be returning to Manila to celebrate their 20th anniversary (yes, it’s been that long – feel old yet?).

They will be playing at the Araneta Coliseum on July 30 as part of the Asia run of The Twenty Tour – their much-awaited reunion tour.

Beloved icons of the late 90s and early aughts, the Irish band is known for its hits such as “Swear it Again,” “If I Let You Go,” and “World of Our Own,” and covers of songs like “Uptown Girl” and “Mandy.”

They disbanded in late 2011, but announced their reunion in October 2018. In January, they released “Hello My Love,” their first single in 8 years. They are planning to release a new album in late 2019.

The band performed in Manila in September 2011, shortly before they announced their breakup. Since then, frontman Shane Filan has returned to the country to perform on his own – most recently in September 2018.

Westlife earlier teased their Manila return, saying “We are 100% gonna come back to Manila ASAP. This year definitely.” Well now we know the band is true to its word.

Tickets to Westlife’s The Twenty Tour will be available starting March 30 via TicketNet. – Rappler.com