The Beatles' star drummer is back at it with an upcoming studio album

Published 3:48 PM, March 22, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Beatles' star drummer, Ringo Starr, is flexing those music muscles yet again, as news of an upcoming new album has been confirmed by Billboard.



Rumors of Starr being officially back in the recording studio began when his recording engineer Bruce Sugar posted a photo with Starr and All-Starr band guitarist Steve Lukather on Facebook. The caption said, “Another great day in the studio.”



Starr added fuel to the rumor fire by posting a photo of him and Steve at the studio.

In the studio again with the great Steve Lukather what a guy peace and Love. pic.twitter.com/dbgs4teP4x — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) March 14, 2019

“He has been working on a new record for a few months,” his representative said in an email according to Billboard.

No confirmed release date has been announced.

The 78-year-old musician shows no sign of stopping. His most recent studio album, Give More Love, was released in October 2017 and debuted on Billboard's Top 200 list.

His All-Starr band is currently on tour starting March 21. He is also set to perform at the Woodstock 50 festival this August. – Rappler.com