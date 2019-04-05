Ian Veneracion joins American R&B singer Patti Austin on her 'Soul and Heart Canada Tour' this April

Published 11:48 AM, April 05, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Actor and singer Ian Veneracion announced on Thursday, April 4, that he will be gracing the same stage as R&B singer Patti Austin for her Soul and Heart Tour in Canada.

The duo will be performing 5 shows for Canada-based fans in Vancouver, Victoria BC, Winnipeg, Edmonton, and Calgary starting Friday, April 26.

American Grammy award-winning singer Patti Austin, 68, is known for her R&B, pop, and jazz songs, including "How Do You Keep the Music Playing," "Baby Come to Me," "All Behind Us Now," and "Through the Test of Time."

Ian, 44, is most known for his TV and film acting stints, but also recently delved into music. He performed his singles, "We’re All Alone," "I'll Miss You The Most," and a cover of "Ain't No Sunshine" on Rappler Live Jam in May 2018. – Rappler.com