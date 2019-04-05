A video shows that a member of the audience tries to steal the rapper's shoe while he's performing at the XYLO Nightclub

Published 7:55 PM, April 05, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A$AP Rocky’s Manila show on Thursday, April 4, was interrupted when an audience member appeared to grab his shoes while he was performing.

The moment was caught on video and shared by Lawrence Castro, whose bio says he is a “party ambassador” at XYLO Nightclub, where the concert was held.

In the video, the rapper is sitting on the edge of the stage when someone from the audience grabs his shoe to take it off. The rapper, visibly pissed off, takes his shoe back and then motions for the person to come closer to him.

“The fuck is you doing crawling on the floor, stupid?” A$AP Rocky tells him.

In the caption of his post, Lawrence said, “Check it out here how someone from the audience tried to steal [A$AP Rocky’s] shoe that pissed him off, ruined the vibe of the whole show and kinda forced Pretty Flacko to end the show so friggin ASAP.”

Another concertgoer, speaking to Coconuts Manila, said the rapper got off the stage after the incident, and eventually returned to continue his performance.

Neither the rapper nor XYLO have issued a statement on the incident, though the latter posted photos from the concert, saying, "A$AP Rocky was on fire last night!"

– Rappler.com