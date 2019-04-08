The K-pop group is coming in June

Published 10:28 AM, April 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop group Twice is coming to Manila. The group confirmed on social media that they would bring their Twice World Tour to the country on June 29.

No other details have yet been announced. Formed by JYP Entertainment in 2015, the 9-member group is composed of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. The group is known for songs such as "Cheer Up," and "TT."

The group is scheduled to release their 7th mini-album called Fancy You on April 22.

TWICE

THE 7TH MINI ALBUM

'FANCY YOU'



'FANCY' (TITLE)

2019.04.22 6PM#TWICE #트와이스 #FANCYYOU #FANCY pic.twitter.com/RPz970H2w6 — TWICE (@JYPETWICE) April 7, 2019 – Rappler.com



