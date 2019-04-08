K-pop group Twice to hold concert in Manila
MANILA, Philippines – K-pop group Twice is coming to Manila. The group confirmed on social media that they would bring their Twice World Tour to the country on June 29.
TWICE WORLD TOUR 2019#TWICE #트와이스 #TWICEWORLDTOUR2019 pic.twitter.com/VJnEe3oCZb— TWICE (@JYPETWICE) April 7, 2019
No other details have yet been announced. Formed by JYP Entertainment in 2015, the 9-member group is composed of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. The group is known for songs such as "Cheer Up," and "TT."
The group is scheduled to release their 7th mini-album called Fancy You on April 22.
– Rappler.com
