LOOK: Ben&Ben gives their album to John Mayer
MANILA, Philippines – Ben&Ben has only just announced that they were releasing their debut album, but it seems that John Mayer already has an advanced copy.
The folk-pop band shared their photo with the American singer-songwriter on April 9, saying: “We met John Mayer last night. He gave his pick. We gave him our album. A dream.”
WE MET @JohnMayer LAST NIGHT— Ben&Ben (@BenAndBenMusic) April 9, 2019
HE GAVE HIS PICK
WE GAVE HIM OUR ALBUM
a dream pic.twitter.com/hzMSuPR1rF
They also shared a photo of the pick, engraved with John Mayer’s name.
Ben&Ben – whose latest hit “Maybe the Night” is currently all over the airwaves – announced on April 8 that they would release their debut album, Limasawa Street, in May. The album will be available for pre-order on April 15.
"LIMASAWA STREET"— Ben&Ben (@BenAndBenMusic) April 8, 2019
THE DEBUT ALBUM
Preorder starts April 15.https://t.co/4Zc6nYXehU
Each box holds many surprises. pic.twitter.com/LNhq19DQFH
John – known for hits “Heartbreak Warfare,” “Gravity,” and “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room” – was in Hong Kong for his 2019 World Tour. He is currently in Tokyo, Japan, where he will be playing a two-night show on April 10 and 11 to wrap up the Asian leg of his tour. – Rappler.com