And John Mayer gives them his pick!

Published 9:50 AM, April 10, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Ben&Ben has only just announced that they were releasing their debut album, but it seems that John Mayer already has an advanced copy.

The folk-pop band shared their photo with the American singer-songwriter on April 9, saying: “We met John Mayer last night. He gave his pick. We gave him our album. A dream.”

WE MET @JohnMayer LAST NIGHT

HE GAVE HIS PICK

WE GAVE HIM OUR ALBUM

a dream pic.twitter.com/hzMSuPR1rF — Ben&Ben (@BenAndBenMusic) April 9, 2019

They also shared a photo of the pick, engraved with John Mayer’s name.

Ben&Ben – whose latest hit “Maybe the Night” is currently all over the airwaves – announced on April 8 that they would release their debut album, Limasawa Street, in May. The album will be available for pre-order on April 15.

"LIMASAWA STREET"

THE DEBUT ALBUM



Preorder starts April 15.https://t.co/4Zc6nYXehU



Each box holds many surprises. pic.twitter.com/LNhq19DQFH — Ben&Ben (@BenAndBenMusic) April 8, 2019

John – known for hits “Heartbreak Warfare,” “Gravity,” and “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room” – was in Hong Kong for his 2019 World Tour. He is currently in Tokyo, Japan, where he will be playing a two-night show on April 10 and 11 to wrap up the Asian leg of his tour. – Rappler.com