The R&B musician sings his song ‘Narcissist’ with The 1975

Published 4:05 PM, April 13, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – No Rome (Rome Gomez) made his Coachella debut when English rock band The 1975 brought him on stage during their set on Friday, April 12.

The London-based Filipino artist performed his song “Narcissist” with the band. The song is a single off his EP RIP Indo Hisashi, which was co-produced by The 1975’s Matty Healy and George Daniel.

The band posted a clip of the performance on their official Twitter account, saying, “Love this song!”

Rome and The 1975, have been collaborating together for a while, with Matty even saying in May 2018 that Rome “kind of became a bit of a muse of mine.”

"This record, because we’re producing it ourselves and engineering it ourselves, @no_rome kind of became a bit of a muse of mine." @Truman_Black on new @the1975. Listen:https://t.co/CmN6yvYgnx pic.twitter.com/AtySQ82IK7 — Beats 1 (@Beats1) May 24, 2018

Rome is also touring with the band to promote their latest album, A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships. They’re set to perform at the Mall of Asia arena in September 2019. – Rappler.com